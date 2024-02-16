Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.