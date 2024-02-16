DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.08.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $107.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

