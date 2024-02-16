Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $170.00 at Raymond James

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.27.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLR stock traded down $10.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.42. 1,643,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,424. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.48. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

