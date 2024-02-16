Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $34.00 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

