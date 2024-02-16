Dennis Schulz Purchases 232 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($190.45).

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Monday, January 15th, Dennis Schulz acquired 280 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($190.96).

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of ITM Power stock traded down GBX 2.36 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 61.62 ($0.78). 1,381,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,829. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of £380.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.75. ITM Power Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.33).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.