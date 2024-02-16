Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

DROOF has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deliveroo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Deliveroo Price Performance

About Deliveroo

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Deliveroo has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.85.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

