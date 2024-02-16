DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 159,401 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159,401 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $49,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

A opened at $134.72 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $150.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

