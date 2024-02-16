DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $46.02 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $46,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,185 shares of company stock worth $2,949,177. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

