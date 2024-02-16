DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $36.40 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $36,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $373.14 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

