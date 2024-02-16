Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $435.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $450.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.12.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.82. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

