Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,016 shares of company stock worth $27,490,658. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded up $4.63 on Friday, hitting $875.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,863. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $739.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.52. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

