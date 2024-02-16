DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
DTEA stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
