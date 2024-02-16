Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.10.

Datadog Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,098.58, a PEG ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,409 shares of company stock worth $117,326,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

