Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Data Storage Price Performance

DTST stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Data Storage has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Data Storage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.