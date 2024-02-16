Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
DTST stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Data Storage has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.40.
Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.
