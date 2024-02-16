Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $683,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.01. The company had a trading volume of 527,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,216. The company has a market capitalization of $184.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $251.70.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.