DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

