Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 12-Month High at $231.00

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $231.00 and last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 56864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.61 and a 200 day moving average of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

