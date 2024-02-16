Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sharon R. Barner Sells 11,000 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $265.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.31 and a 200 day moving average of $233.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $267.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

