Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPIX opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.