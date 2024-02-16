Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Down to $21.25

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $20.40. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 309,482 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $667.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

