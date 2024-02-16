Critical Survey: Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA)

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) and ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Assertio and ERBA Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 1 0 3.00 ERBA Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assertio presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 550.66%. Given Assertio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assertio is more favorable than ERBA Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $156.23 million 0.51 $109.62 million ($2.02) -0.42 ERBA Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Assertio and ERBA Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than ERBA Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio and ERBA Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio -109.78% 40.21% 23.02% ERBA Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Assertio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Assertio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.1% of ERBA Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assertio beats ERBA Diagnostics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides Sympazan, a benzodiazepine for the adjunctive treatment of seizures related with lennox-gastaut syndrome in patients aged two years of age or older; CAMBIA, a non steroidal anti inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine pain, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, a NSAID for relief of mild to moderate pain in adults; SPRIX, a NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; and Otrexup, a single-dose auto-injector containing a prescription medicine and methotrexate that is used to treat patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis, and active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as treat adult with severe, recalcitrant, and disabling psoriasis. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About ERBA Diagnostics

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing. It manufactures scientific and laboratory instruments, such as Mago 4, Mago 4S, and Mago Plus systems, which perform tests in an automated mode; sells other diagnostic products manufactured by third parties in Italy; and develops, manufactures, and markets raw materials, such as antigens that are used in the production of diagnostic kits. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets autoimmune reagents and research products for use by research laboratories and commercial diagnostic manufacturers. In addition, the company provides instruments for blood cell counting and blood analysis; supplies reagents and other consumable materials; sells diabetic testing products, including the DS5 instrument, dispenser, and associated reagent kits, which measure long-term glucose control in diabetic patients; and offers equipment for use in the field of human and veterinary hematology. Further, it manufactures and sells liquid stable, diagnostics chemistry reagents used for in vitro diagnostics testing. The company markets its products through its sales force to hospitals, reference laboratories, clinical laboratories, and research laboratories, as well as to other commercial companies that manufacture diagnostic products in the United States; and through sales representatives and independent agents in Italy, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida. ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. is a subsidiary of ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH.

