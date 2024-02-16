Critical Comparison: QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) vs. First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QNB and First Financial Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $73.92 million 1.22 $9.48 million $2.63 9.43 First Financial Bankshares $636.07 million 7.16 $198.98 million $1.40 22.81

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.6% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

QNB has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 12.83% 11.91% 0.57% First Financial Bankshares 31.28% 15.00% 1.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QNB and First Financial Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.70%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than QNB.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. QNB pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats QNB on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. The company serves other community banks, thrift institutions, credit unions and other non-bank financial organizations, such as mutual fund companies, insurance companies, and brokerage companies. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

