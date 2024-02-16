Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.76. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 49,916 shares traded.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $502.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth about $7,384,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 561,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 3,523.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 63,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

