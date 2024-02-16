Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.76. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 49,916 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $502.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter.
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
