Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 46,321 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,043,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,875,493 shares in the company, valued at $42,236,102.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 407 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $9,157.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $2,772,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $5,186,557.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $190,900.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $44,540.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Yat Tung Lam sold 104,902 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $2,101,187.06.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 383,702 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $7,624,158.74.

On Monday, December 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRDO. TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after buying an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $29,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.