Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33. Crane NXT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.350 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Crane NXT stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,224. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. Crane NXT has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,599,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,754,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

