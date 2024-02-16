Contrasting SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) and Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Barings Participation Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 32.11% -6.58% -4.81% Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SuRo Capital and Barings Participation Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barings Participation Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Barings Participation Investors.

11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Barings Participation Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings Participation Investors has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and Barings Participation Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $3.46 million 30.82 -$132.18 million $0.07 60.44 Barings Participation Investors $16.94 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Barings Participation Investors has higher revenue and earnings than SuRo Capital.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Barings Participation Investors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. High Yield Index, and Lehman Brothers Intermediate U.S. Credit Index. The fund was formerly known as Babson Capital Participation Investors. Barings Participation Investors was formed on April 7, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

