Contrasting Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alior Bank and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada 12.59% 15.21% 0.82%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A C$1.48 1.40 Royal Bank of Canada $56.26 billion 2.45 $11.02 billion $7.79 12.57

This table compares Alior Bank and Royal Bank of Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Alior Bank. Alior Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alior Bank and Royal Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alior Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Bank of Canada 1 1 2 0 2.25

Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $131.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.26%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Alior Bank.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Alior Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alior Bank

(Get Free Report)

Alior Bank S.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; investment loans; mortgage; and insurance services. It also offers bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, internet banking, and treasury related products and services. In addition, the company provides commercial bonds, pension, and investments fund services, as well as operates trading platforms. Alior Bank S.A. was founded in 2008 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of wealth, investment, trust, banking, credit, and other advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients; asset management products to institutional and individual clients; and asset and investor services to financial institutions, asset managers, and asset owners. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, property and casualty, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its advice centers, RBC insurance stores, and mobile advisors; digital platforms; and independent brokers and partners. The company's Capital Markets segment offers advisory and origination, sales and trading, lending and financing, and transaction banking services to corporations, institutional clients, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

