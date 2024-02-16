Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.54.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 951,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,679. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,352,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,917,000 after buying an additional 151,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.