Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,760 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.