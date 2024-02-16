Comparing UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) & BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UMH Properties and BrightSpire Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 BrightSpire Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50

UMH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.99%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.70%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than BrightSpire Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $212.69 million 4.54 -$4.85 million ($0.24) -60.58 BrightSpire Capital $394.41 million 2.25 $45.79 million $0.03 227.83

This table compares UMH Properties and BrightSpire Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BrightSpire Capital has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. UMH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 0.12% 0.07% 0.02% BrightSpire Capital 2.91% 9.26% 2.76%

Risk & Volatility

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. UMH Properties pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSpire Capital pays out 2,666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats UMH Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

