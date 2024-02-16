Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.37 on April 8th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.3732 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CMWAY opened at $75.40 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.77.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.