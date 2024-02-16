Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $764.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

