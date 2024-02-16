CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. CNH Industrial updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.

CNHI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 3,181,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,176,207. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 564.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

