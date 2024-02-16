CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

CME Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.10.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

