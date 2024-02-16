Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $5.48 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLV. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 56.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.