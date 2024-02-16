Citigroup Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $91.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,094,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,936,000 after buying an additional 43,275,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,429,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,627,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

