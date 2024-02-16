Citigroup Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $37.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

BJRI stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 482,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $841 million, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

