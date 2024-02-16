Citigroup Lowers VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target to $237.00

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $238.00 to $237.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $197.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.25. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $119,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,736,613.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,549 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.