Citigroup Cuts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $7.50

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Newell Brands Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 368.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,661 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 408.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 190,606 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 175.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

