Cinemark’s (CNK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cinemark by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period.



Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

