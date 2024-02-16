Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

