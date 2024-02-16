Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

PLCE opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,849,397 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $20,380,354.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,097,268 shares in the company, valued at $34,131,893.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 97,064 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

