Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $13.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,566,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Children’s Place by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Children’s Place by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 76,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

