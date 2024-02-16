Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

CHE.UN opened at C$8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.56. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.01 and a 1 year high of C$9.76.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

