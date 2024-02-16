Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CHE.UN
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.