Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 60.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,233,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,172,000 after purchasing an additional 466,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,170,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,919 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.0% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

