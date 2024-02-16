Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 766 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,192,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,108,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.85. 558,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.16 and its 200-day moving average is $277.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

