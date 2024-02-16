Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $934,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 28.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 308,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,662,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $5,018,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Synopsys by 21.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $457,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $553.10. 158,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,812. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.97 and a 12-month high of $582.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

