Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.33. 252,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

