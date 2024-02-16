Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY24 guidance to $10.90-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.900-11.400 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $247.24. 122,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,032. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

