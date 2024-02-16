CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 69,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 137,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

CEVA Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CEVA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in CEVA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

